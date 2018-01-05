In this article



















Running Tips

No matter how high your motivation levels, going on a 10K run every day? Come on - who has that kind of time?



When time really is not on your side getting the most out of your workout is incredibly important. So Christine gave us the lowdown on how to make those 30 minutes really count:



"If you’ve only got half an hour - spend about 5 minutes warming up. That could be a mixture of a light jog, a light stretch then a jog/stretch interval to get the body warmed up.



"Then once your body is really warm spend the next 20 minutes of your session actually running.



"That could be interval



"The rest of the time you should spend gently jogging to warm down." "That could be interval running , something that I think is quite good is doing 1 minute on 1 minute off, 2 minute on, 2 minute off, consecutively because you’re really getting the heart working."The rest of the time you should spend gently jogging to warm down."

This should not only improve your speed, your endurance but also burn This should not only improve your speed, your endurance but also burn fat and improve your overall fitness all in half an hour - count us in.

