Running Tips

If you're looking to really burn those calories whilst you run, then interval training is the way to go.



In simple terms, interval training is when you switch your running style between short stints of high-intensity and less intensive running to get your heart rate working and your body burning fat.



Christine says: "Because you’re really getting the heart working from the kind of short burst of speed in your interval training your body gets fired up really quickly." Making targeting those problem areas all the more effective.



Also, according to the International Journal of Obesity, interval training is great for fat-burning as it specifically targets your stomach and waistline. Pass us some trainers we need to get outside!



