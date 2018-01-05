>
>
The ultimate running tips for beginners
  
Running Tips
In this article

Running Tips


Like most things in life, running is a whole lot better when you have someone else to share it with.

Although Christine is in a solo sport, the support of her team of athletes in training has been one of the main things that has made her enjoy what she does.

Her ultimate tip? "Find someone to work with because you can encourage each other, it just makes it a bit easier and more motivational to have someone else there.

"It’s very hard when you are by yourself unless you are very strong and know exactly what you are doing."
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

18/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Kate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looksJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         