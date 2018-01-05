Running Tips

Like most things in life, running is a whole lot better when you have someone else to share it with.



Although Christine is in a solo sport, the support of her team of athletes in training has been one of the main things that has made her enjoy what she does.



Her ultimate tip? "Find someone to work with because you can encourage each other, it just makes it a bit easier and more motivational to have someone else there.



"It’s very hard when you are by yourself unless you are very strong and know exactly what you are doing."

