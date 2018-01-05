>
>
The ultimate running tips for beginners
 Photo 10/10 
Running Tips
In this article

Running Tips


Last but not least, as with any form of exercise the trick to success is to make it fun.

If you associate exercise with pain, pressure and a whole lot of hassle chances are you aren't going to be too keen to do it again. Take a tip from Christine!

"Just go out and enjoy yourself, get some fresh air and don't put a time. There’s no time. Once you make it a fun thing it’s so much easier to go back and repeat.

"Then once you get a bit more competitive you can turn it up and you’ll see the benefits with all that confidence behind you."

It might all sound a bit too good to be true but you'll be surprised at how much you can enjoy yourself when the wind is in your hair and your favourite tune comes on!

Go on, get those running shoes on and get out there!
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special

18/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         