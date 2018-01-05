Running Tips

Last but not least, as with any form of exercise the trick to success is to make it fun.



If you associate exercise with pain, pressure and a whole lot of hassle chances are you aren't going to be too keen to do it again. Take a tip from Christine!



"Just go out and enjoy yourself, get some fresh air and don't put a time. There’s no time. Once you make it a fun thing it’s so much easier to go back and repeat.



"Then once you get a bit more competitive you can turn it up and you’ll see the benefits with all that confidence behind you."



It might all sound a bit too good to be true but you'll be surprised at how much you can enjoy yourself when the wind is in your hair and your favourite tune comes on!



Go on, get those running shoes on and get out there!

