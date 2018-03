SAD and the secrets of Serotonin

© CREATAS / Jupiterimages Prozac, valium, a swift glass of vino after work… for centuries people have been trying to find the secret to true happiness, and for many at this time of year, that search gets more desperate.



Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, affects four million Britons over the winter months, causing chronic fatigue, memory problems, and over-eating among other things. Jai Breitnauer gets the low down on Seasonal Affective Disorder and how natural Serotonin can fight SAD.