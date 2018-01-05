>
>
SAD and the secrets of Serotonin
Article in images

Explaining Seasonal Affective Disorder

 

© PHOTODISC / Jupiterimages - Explaining Seasonal Affective Disorder
© PHOTODISC / Jupiterimages
First isolated in 1984, SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder - is a depressive disorder caused by a lack of sunlight.

When natural light hits our eyes it causes the chemical Serotonin to be released in our brain.

Serotonin is our ‘happy hormone’. It helps balance our mood and increase feelings of self worth.

It also helps regulate appetite and body temperature and plays a vital role in memory function. Without it, we’re pretty useless.

The trouble is, over the winter, we see less and less sunlight.

Daylight saving, office jobs, underground travel… for some people, the results of modern living can be catastrophic.
 
 

JB




  
  
Jai Breitnauer
13/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
SudokuDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         