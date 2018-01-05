Explaining Seasonal Affective Disorder © PHOTODISC / Jupiterimages First isolated in 1984, SAD - Seasonal Affective Disorder - is a depressive disorder caused by a lack of sunlight.



When natural light hits our eyes it causes the chemical Serotonin to be released in our brain. Serotonin is our ‘happy hormone’. It helps balance our mood and increase feelings of self worth.



It also helps regulate appetite and body temperature and plays a vital role in memory function. Without it, we’re pretty useless. The trouble is, over the winter, we see less and less sunlight.



Daylight saving, office jobs, underground travel… for some people, the results of modern living can be catastrophic.



