Vic's SAD story 26-year-old Vic from South Africa suffers from mild SAD ‘Last year I moved from South Africa to London for work,’ says Vic, 26 from Putney.



‘I’d never experienced a British winter before. In South Africa you are more likely to be on the beach having a brai [South African BBQ] than stuck at home having a Lemsip.’ Within weeks, Vic found she was sluggish, craving carbohydrates and feeling really low - all classic symptoms of mild SAD, the winter blues, thought to affect one in every four UK residents. ‘I’d been told exercise is a great natural way to combat SAD because of the endorphin release - but it’s really hard to get motivated on these dark mornings,’ says Vic. ‘I felt trapped.’



JB





