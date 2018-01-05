Jane's SAD story

South London based Jane King suffered from depression caused by SAD

‘I was working too hard, not eating properly or taking enough exercise.’ She said. ‘My mind was racing, I couldn’t sleep.’

Jane’s doctor prescribed Prozac, but it just seemed to make things worse.



‘Eventually, I visited a naturopath, who started me on acupuncture.’

Along with improved diet and gentle exercise, Jane began to feel the positive effects straight away.









JB