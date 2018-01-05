>
>
SAD and the secrets of Serotonin
Article in images

Symptoms of SAD

 

© L. DARY-PIXLAND / Jupiterimages - Symptoms of SAD
© L. DARY-PIXLAND / Jupiterimages
According to UK charity SADA, these are the symptoms you should watch out for:

Depression: negative thoughts, feelings of guilt and apathy that are out of character.

Sleep: sleeping more, including napping during the day, and/or early morning waking. Feeling exhausted all of the time, even when you’ve just woken up.

Eating: Can’t resist that jumbo jacket potato? Excessive cravings for carbohydrates like crisps or sweet foods like chocolate.

Mind: Memory problems and difficultly understanding people

Mood: Did you cry because you missed the bus? Feeling irritable or anxious for no apparent reason, low libido and wanting to be alone.

Illness: more colds/flu, a cracking headache even morphine couldn’t shift, and unusually bad PMT symptoms.

JB




  
  
Jai Breitnauer
13/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedRetro foods - how many can you remember?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         