Symptoms of SAD © L. DARY-PIXLAND / Jupiterimages According to UK charity SADA, these are the symptoms you should watch out for: Depression: negative thoughts, feelings of guilt and apathy that are out of character.



Sleep: sleeping more, including napping during the day, and/or early morning waking. Feeling exhausted all of the time, even when you’ve just woken up.



Eating: Can’t resist that jumbo jacket potato? Excessive cravings for carbohydrates like crisps or sweet foods like chocolate.



Mind: Memory problems and difficultly understanding people



Mood: Did you cry because you missed the bus? Feeling irritable or anxious for no apparent reason, low libido and wanting to be alone.



Illness: more colds/flu, a cracking headache even morphine couldn’t shift, and unusually bad PMT symptoms.



JB





