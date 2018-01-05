SAD and the secrets of Serotonin

The secret of Serotonin © ABLESTOCK / Jupiterimages So how do we make Serotonin and how can we top ourselves up during the dark winter months? ‘Serotonin is made when the amino acid tryptophan enters the brain,’ explains Dr Caroline Longmore, founder of the Galen Nautropathic centre in Richmond and author of The Serotonin Secret. ‘It belongs to the group of neurotransmitters - your internal postal service sending out messages from your brain. If we have the right amount of serotonin we feel relaxed, happy and in control. ‘If levels drop too much, we may feel irritated, anxious and depressed because messages aren’t getting round the body fast enough. ‘Increasing the amount of tryptophan in our bodies through diet is a great way of keeping our serotonin levels balanced.’







