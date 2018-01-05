SAD and the secrets of Serotonin

For more information on SAD © PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages For more info on SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), help with the Winter Blues and how to combat depression, visit: www.sada.org.uk www.galennaturopathic.com Bach Original Flower Remedies, £5.99, Holland and Barrett, Boots and all good independent healthfood and pharmacy stores www.bachremedies.co.uk www.lumie.com - lightboxes, natural light bulbs and dawn simulator alarm clocks.



Discuss SAD and swap advice for coping with the Winter Blues with other SoFeminine.co.uk readers on our forums:SAD-Seasonal Affective Disorder





