Stopping smoking | stop smoking tips

No-one said that stopping smoking is easy, but if you're one of the many Brits taking part in Stoptober then you'll knowone thing, by following the right advice it is achievable.



A survey conducted by SKYCIG has found that the number one reason why smokers enjoy the act of smoking is because it helps them cope with stress, anger, tiredness, anxiety and sadness.



It's more than likely that you're going to feel at least one of these emotions on a day-to-day basis so for those of you on the way to stopping smoking, it can be incredibly difficult to finally do it. So what can be done?



We asked Medical Professional Dr. Hilary Jones for his top tips to help you on the way to a fag-free existance.



Follow these tips and stopping smoking will be a breeze!

