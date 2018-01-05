>
Stopping smoking | stop smoking tips
  
Lifestyle change
As much as everyone hates to admit it, when those around you start to light-up it's a whole lot harder to resist temptation.

Dr. Hilary says: "What encourages smokers is the acceptance of smoking within their own group. They associate it with going to the pub or going to parties and because everyone around them is doing it too, they delay the decision to stop."

Stopping smoking is not just about refusing to smoke, it takes a lot of change to your lifestyle to keep on the straight and narrow.

Dr Hilary says: "Chuck out all the visual tools such as ash-trays, matches, don't go to the places where you used to smoke or mix with the people that encourage you to smoke."

Fill your time with things that make you healthy, like exercise and running and keep away from bad influences.



