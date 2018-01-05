In this article













Slowly but surely

The main question that people ask when trying to quit smoking is: "Is going cold turkey the only way to do it?"



Unfortunately there is no definite answer. Dr.Hilary explains that is varies from person to person.



"Sometimes will-power alone can work for some people but they are a minority, it’s a very powerful addiction and therefore most people do need some help.



For these people, weaning themselves off the nicotine craving more gradually is more likely to be more successful so reducing the nicotine dosage over a period of several months will work better."



This will also get your body used to the dramatic change of nicotine withdrawal as well as mentally prepare you for letting your addiction go.



