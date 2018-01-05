>
Stopping smoking | stop smoking tips
  
Physical alternative


For people that enjoy the act of hand to mouth that smoking gives them a good alternative is the electronic cigarette.

This is a simple device that looks like a traditional cigarette but instead of tobacco, they are filled with water vapour. "For those people that like physically like the act of smoking this is ideal," says Dr.Hilary.

"It looks like you're smoking a cigarette, it feels like you're smoking a cigarette, but without the tar and other 4000 toxic chemicals that traditional cigarettes have."

Although this is not totally healthy if you need the physical side of smoking, something that is less harmful like the electric cigarette is an option to consider as you wean yourself off your habit.

