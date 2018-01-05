>
>
Stopping smoking | stop smoking tips
  
Alter your diet
In this article

Alter your diet


Many people worry that they will gain weight when they give up smoking.

SKYCIG's recent survey found that 37% of people asked listed "suppression of appetite and weight gain" as a main reason why they continued to smoke.

But as the chances of heart disease, cancer and a multitude of other nasties are greatly increased by smoking; looking after your body means ditching the cigs.

Simple changes to your diet, and a relcutance to replace ciagarettes with snacks will keep you from gaining weight.

A change to your appetite is to be expected but try eating proteins and nibbling on nuts and seeds and you should see no dramatic change to your weight.

Remember that giving up smoking is one of the biggest favours you can give your body.

13/10/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         