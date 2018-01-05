In this article













Alter your diet

Many people worry that they will gain weight when they give up smoking.



SKYCIG's recent survey found that 37% of people asked listed "suppression of appetite and weight gain" as a main reason why they continued to smoke.



But as the chances of heart disease, cancer and a multitude of other nasties are greatly increased by smoking; looking after your body means ditching the cigs.



Simple changes to your diet, and a relcutance to replace ciagarettes with snacks will keep you from gaining weight.



A change to your appetite is to be expected but try eating proteins and nibbling on nuts and seeds and you should see no dramatic change to your weight.



Remember that giving up smoking is one of the biggest favours you can give your body.





