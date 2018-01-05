Nicotine supplements

Giving up smoking is so hard because it goes hand-in-hand with nicotine addiction. The obvious way to help you give up is to have a helping hand weaning your body off the drug.



There is a huge range of nicotine supplements to choose from including patches, chewing gums and sprays.



But Dr.Hilary says it is also about working these things into the rest of your lifestyle changes. He says: "They have good track records, they aren’t 100 percent successful by any means but they help in conjunction with the other things like counselling and replacement therapies."



Quitting smoking is never easy, and there is no quick fix, but a combined approach of lifestyle changes, nicotine supplements and self motivation can get you there.



Want to quit? Visit the NHS online to order your own QuitKit to kickstart you kicking the habit.



Or you could just pop to your (selected) local Boots store and make the most of their free 'Smoke Less' programme with personalised advice, tools and kits to help you stop smoking.