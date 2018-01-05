Anger management

The calming effect of cigarettes is partly why people can become so dependant on smoking.



But Dr. Hilary disagrees that this will be the point where people reach out for the fags. He says: "You can deal with stress, you can deal with anger, in better ways than reaching for the fag packet."



Thankfully if you want to stop smoking there are plenty of options available to you to help combat the areas of stress in your life.



Make sure you take time out for yourself, we know it sounds simple but things like relaxing in the tub or reading a book work wonders for your wellbeing.



But most importantly visiting your GP and having counselling alongside other nicotine replacement therapies are the key ingredients to success according to Dr.Hilary.



"Counselling enables people to deal with their issues such as anger or stress in a much more constructive way. Anger management, stress management, relaxation techniques, exercise... these are all ways of learning how to deal with those things in a more constructive way."

