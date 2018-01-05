>
>

Stress relief: How to destress your life

 
Stress relief: How to destress your life
In this article
Stress relief: How to destress your life

Oh life, it can be a little bit stressful sometimes can't it? Whether it's work, the kids, fitting that run in or even doing fun things like seeing your friends, something always seems to be going on.

Now we're not saying all stress is bad, a little pressure can help keep you motivated and able to push yourself in the right direction. But sometimes when work and life take their toll it can have a pretty negative physical and mental effect.

In fact, according to the HSE, around half a million people in the UK are diagnosed as suffering from work related stress, and a whopping 10.4 million working days are lost each year due to 'stress, depression and anxiety'.

We know, we've been there too. That's why we've decided to do something about it. From today onwards we're going to (try to) make an effort to destress our lives.

To help us on our quest, we spoke to Sammy Margo from Cyclo-Therapy to ask for her stress relief tips. She gave us some great ideas, from changing the time that you get up to writing more than to-do list.

So if you're in need of some stress relief, read on.


Health and Fitness Editor
29/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesCelebrity Men with Glasses
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         