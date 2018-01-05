Stress relief: How to destress your life

Oh life, it can be a little bit stressful sometimes can't it? Whether it's work, the kids, fitting that run in or even doing fun things like seeing your friends, something always seems to be going on.



Now we're not saying all stress is bad, a little pressure can help keep you motivated and able to push yourself in the right direction. But sometimes when work and life take their toll it can have a pretty negative physical and mental effect.



In fact, according to the HSE, around half a million people in the UK are diagnosed as suffering from work related stress, and a whopping 10.4 million working days are lost each year due to 'stress, depression and anxiety'.



We know, we've been there too. That's why we've decided to do something about it. From today onwards we're going to (try to) make an effort to destress our lives.



To help us on our quest, we spoke to Sammy Margo from Cyclo-Therapy to ask for her stress relief tips. She gave us some great ideas, from changing the time that you get up to writing more than to-do list.



So if you're in need of some stress relief, read on.

