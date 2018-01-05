>
Stress relief: How to destress your life
  
Get up 15 minutes earlier
Get up 15 minutes earlier


Ok, hands up - who sets their alarm just a little bit early so that you can 'have a lie in'? Yep, us too.

Sammy says, though, that those 15 minutes can make a big difference to your day. Yes we know no one wants to get up early, but if you get up just a little earlier you can have much less stressful day.

"Starting off the day in a rush can leave you feeling stressed and panicked," says Sammy. "Setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier will give you a little more time to eat something or run back to get something you forgot."

It's especially handy if you have to commute to work too. A 15 minute head start can mean you beat the rush hour and have a slightly less stressful journey.
