In this article















Get up 15 minutes earlier

Ok, hands up - who sets their alarm just a little bit early so that you can 'have a lie in'? Yep, us too.



Sammy says, though, that those 15 minutes can make a big difference to your day. Yes we know no one wants to get up early, but if you get up just a little earlier you can have much less stressful day.



"Starting off the day in a rush can leave you feeling stressed and panicked," says Sammy. "Setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier will give you a little more time to eat something or run back to get something you forgot."



It's especially handy if you have to commute to work too. A 15 minute head start can mean you beat the rush hour and have a slightly less stressful journey.



