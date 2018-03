In this article















Keep a 'to do' and 'done' list

Whatever it is, put it on the list. Errands, chores, goals, due dates for projects, meetings - put them all on. Writing things down will help you to feel on top of everything.



But rather than crossing things off when you've done then, write a new list of things you have done.



It might sound odd, but it helps you to see how productive you've been.



"There's nothing more satisfying than having a 'done' list that's longer than your 'to do' list," says Sammy.