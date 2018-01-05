In this article















Separate work and play

How many of you check your work emails first thing in the morning and last thing at night? It's an easy habit to slip in to.



The problem with this is that you end up always being 'switched on' and the line between work and home becomes blurred. It's really important to relax. If you don't, stress slowly builds up over time until it's a real issue.



"If you need to use your laptop, iPads or phone, try to have a cut off point of 30 minutes before going to bed," says Sammy.



Why? Well research has shown that the blue light emitted from our computers and TV screens can interfere with the production of sleep hormones.



