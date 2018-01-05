>
Stress relief: How to destress your life
  
Limit daytime drinking
There's no need to stop drinking alchohol altogether but changing when you have it can make a difference to your stress levels.

Drinking during the day can give you an initial burst of energy, but after that you can end up feeling sleepy and not too eager to work, which can add to stress levels.

"The odd glass of wine is fine but try and keep it to the evening so that it doesn't affect your work load during the day," says Sammy.

So when everyone's on the wine at that work lunch, if you can be strong willed and stick to water you'll feel on top form all afternoon.



Health and Fitness Editor
29/11/2012
05/01/2018
