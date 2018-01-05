In this article















Exercise during the day

Exercise is such a good stress buster. Going on a run or cycling to work are great, but if you can't do that, something as simple as going for a 20 minute walk at lunchtime can really help to lower those stress levels.



"It pumps up your endorphines, the brain's feel good neurotransmitters," says Sammy.



The physical movement also helps to get rid of all the tension that's built up in your body.



"You'll usually find that this focus on a single task results in energy and optimism," says Sammy.



