Stress relief: How to destress your life
  
Relaxation is key
Ok, so it sounds obvious. But think about it, how often do you actually just relax? Do you set aside specific time for it?

"It's important to take time out of your day to relax and give your body and mind the chance to switch off," says Sammy.

After work or at the weekend, do something that you find relaxing. That could mean watching TV, reading a book or having a bath, whatever works for you.

Massage therapy is also, of course, a great way to relax. Sammy suggests trying the Niagara Cyclo-Therapy massager that you can use at home and work.
29/11/2012
