Stress relief: How to destress your life
Get a good night's sleep
Get a good night's sleep


Ok, so it's another one that might sound obvious, but it's easy to forget. A good night's sleep can really help to reduce your stress levels.

"Sleep is probably the most important factor in determining our body's capacity to work and handle daily pressures, so making sure that you have a good sleep-wake cycle is essential," says Sammy.

The best way to get the right amount of sleep is to have a good routine. That means going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Once you get used to that, your biological clock will handle your sleep problems for you.
29/11/2012
