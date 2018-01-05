|
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
Water is essential: What you need to know about H2OWater is essential for life, but it's also one of Mother Nature's best designed health and beauty products.
Being hydrated from the inside out can transform the condition of our skin, the way we function and our overall health.
Water accounts for 65% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping regulate body temperature, lubricating our moving parts, and acting as a shock absorber.
It plays a pretty vital role in keeping us healthy and happy and while it can be boring to drink, being well hydrated is linked to clear skin, energy levels and weight management.
So if you need extra motivation to get your daily dose then read on for reasons to get hydrated.
