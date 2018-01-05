>
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
  
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O


Hydrate your skin 

Because so much of our body is made up of H2O, drinking more water is the perfect way to naturally hydrate our skin, especially the upper layers of the epidermis.

As skin cells are mostly made of water, replenishing the moisture levels will keep your skin and complexion looking fresh. 

Simple's Nutritionist Fiona Hunter says: "The key to keeping skin hydrated is to moisturise your skin from within. Not drinking enough water will leave your skin looking dull and dry."
 
By regularly drinking water or by using a water facial spray (Evian do a great one) you will be improving your skin’s hydration by up to 16% helping the skin regain its water balance.

Image © Sipa
