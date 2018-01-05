In this article











Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O

Relieve your fatigue If you find yourself struggling through your working day as another wave of



Because water is vital to help flush away toxins and waste, if your body is somewhat dehydrated then it will need to work even harder to go about it's business. This in turn can tire you out.



Want to feel more alert for that presentation? Best head to the water cooler.



If you find yourself struggling through your working day as another wave of tiredness hits you then it could be that you're not getting enough water.Because water is vital to help flush away toxins and waste, if your body is somewhat dehydrated then it will need to work even harder to go about it's business. This in turn can tire you out.Want to feel more alert for that presentation? Best head to the water cooler. Image © Goodshoot

