Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
Relieve your fatigue
If you find yourself struggling through your working day as another wave of tiredness
hits you then it could be that you're not getting enough water.
Because water is vital to help flush away toxins and waste, if your body is somewhat dehydrated then it will need to work even harder to go about it's business. This in turn can tire you out.
Want to feel more alert for that presentation? Best head to the water cooler.
