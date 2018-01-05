>
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
It's important to prioritise hydration in order to maintain your mental and physical performance and water is actually a great way to top up your energy reserves.

Try and make sure you have a total daily water intake of about two litres a day, your brain and body will be better hydrated meaning you'll be more alert.

The best way to get hydrated is to drink small amounts at regular intervals.

If you are exercising then try and drink a litre of water per hour of exercise that you do, on top of your usual daily intake. This will help to regulate your body temperature enabling you to work out that bit harder - and get better results.

