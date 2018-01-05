>
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
  
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
Drink more eat less


Drink more eat less

Often hunger pangs are misinterpreted and are indicative of thirst rather than hunger.

Make sure you get at least six to eight large glasses each day to keep your hydration levels topped up and hunger at bay!

Scientific studies have shown that having a large glass of water before breakfast or lunch can reduce hunger and encourage adults to consume fewer calories, so before you dig in, have a glass of water - it could be your secret to staying in shape.


