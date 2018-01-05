>
>
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
 Photo 6/6 
Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O
In this article

Water is Essential: What you need to know about H2O


Headache busting 

Dehydration can cause headaches and tension - so rather than reaching for the pills, pour yourself a glass of water.

Tension headaches and even dizziness can all be brought on by dehydration - two more reasons to get drinking the pure stuff - H2O that is.

Image © Comstock
Health and Fitness Editor
06/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerPlay Our 2048 Game!
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         