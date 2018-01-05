>
>

Dancing is one of our favourite ways to work out - especially after we've had a couple of sambuca's - nothing can stop us from getting down low. But in the harsh light of day, in the company of strangers, without a bar in sight, can Dancing still be just as fun?

Zumba Toning promises just that - a fun exercise class with plenty of dance moves, elated whooping and muscle toning all at once.

Scared? Yes we were. Zumba is for perpetually happy people - and at 7.30am - no one's happy right?

As it turns out we had nothing to worry about because not only was the class pretty easy, it was also really fun and we're now massive Zumba Toning fans! It also helped that (name drop time!) Take me out: The Gossip presenter Zoe Hardman was there to spur us on.
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
