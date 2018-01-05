Zumba Toning
Zumba Toning
Dancing
is one of our favourite ways to work out - especially after we've had a couple of sambuca's - nothing can stop us from getting down low. But in the harsh light of day, in the company of strangers, without a bar in sight, can Dancing
still be just as fun?
Zumba
Toning promises just that - a fun exercise
class with plenty of dance moves, elated whooping and muscle toning all at once.
Scared? Yes we were. Zumba
is for perpetually happy people - and at 7.30am - no one's happy right?
As it turns out we had nothing to worry about because not only was the class pretty easy, it was also really fun and we're now massive Zumba
Toning fans! It also helped that (name drop time!) Take me out: The Gossip presenter Zoe Hardman
was there to spur us on.