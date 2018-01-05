|
Zumba Toning
What is Zumba Toning?
You’ve tried Zumba right? Or you’ve at least heard of it? Well the latest craze is Zumba with a twist - Zumba Toning.
Zumba Toning, as you might have worked out, is Zumba that concentrates on toning.
For those of you who don’t know what Zumba is, it’s basically a dance work out. Oh, and it’s seriously popular. The added toning element comes from the lightweight maracas you hold (yes, maracas!) that give some resistance (and some rhythm).
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
