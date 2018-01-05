In this article















Why is Zumba Toning good?

Zumba Toning is good for two reasons. First, it gives you a serious cardio workout - we were lovely and sweaty by the end - but in the form of dancing, so it doesn’t seem nearly as tough as it should. We were burning off those calories without even noticing!

Second, it helps to tone every muscle in your body - your abs thighs , bum, arms (it's really good for bingo wings) - and makes you stronger.

What's not to love?

