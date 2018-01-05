>
What do you do in a Zumba Toning class?
You dance of course! We used all kinds of rhythms - Latin Disco, Congra, Hip hop, Salsa, Techno. The moves are the same as those used in a normal Zumba class, but you also do body sculpting exercises.


One of the best things about Zumba, is that you have fun. We had the brilliant Natasha Masucci as our instructor (she’s an ex dancer and Zumba Toning expert) and boy does she love to whoop. So we whooped and danced our bodies into shape.
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
