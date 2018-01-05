|
Zumba Toning
|
|
In this article
How much does a Zumba Toning class cost?
It depends where you go. If you’re a member of a gym, the class might be free. You can find Zumba Toning classes here.
You can do Zumba Toning at home too - you just have to get some sticks and a DVD and you're sorted! Or you can check out our three favourite moves on the next pages.
Who knows, next time you go out, you can rock some of your Zumba Toning class moves on the dance floor...
|
|
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
|
Article Plan Zumba Toning ▼
|