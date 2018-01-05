>
Zumba Toning
  
Exercise one: Lunge with Chest Press
Exercise one: Lunge with Chest Press


Want to know what to expect from your Zumba Toning class? Here are three key exercises that you can try at home...

Exercise one:

This one is good for your bum, legs and chest - three for one, what a bargain!

Step forward with one leg, making sure your knee and ankle of your front leg are in line, and the heel of your back leg is off the floor.

Lift your arms up - holding the sticks - so they are in line with your shoulders

Extend your arms out in front, don't lock those elbows!

Bring your arms back to the start again.

Change legs, and do it again!
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
Article Plan Zumba Toning
