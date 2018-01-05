In this article















Exercise two: Tricep extension

Bingo wings be gone! This one tones the back of your arms to give you toned, slender and flab free arms.



Stand straight with your hips facing forward.



Lift one arm up while holding onto the toning stick.



Put that arm behind your head by the nape of your neck, keeping your elbow close to your head.



Extend your arm up towards the ceiling.



Squeeze the muscles at the back of your upper arms, being careful not to lock your elbow.



Make sure that your abdominals are engaged for support and protection.



Repeat with your other arm.

