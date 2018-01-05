>
>
Zumba Toning
  
Exercise two: Tricep extension
In this article

Exercise two: Tricep extension


Bingo wings be gone! This one tones the back of your arms to give you toned, slender and flab free arms.

Exercise two:

Stand straight with your hips facing forward.

Lift one arm up while holding onto the toning stick.

Put that arm behind your head by the nape of your neck, keeping your elbow close to your head.

Extend your arm up towards the ceiling.

Squeeze the muscles at the back of your upper arms, being careful not to lock your elbow.

Make sure that your abdominals are engaged for support and protection.

Repeat with your other arm.
Sophie Herdman
31/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Zumba Toning
Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveSudoku
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         