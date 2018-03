British Recipes Traditional British Recipes are usually based around simple, quality produce - reliable and comforting in character. The selection of British Recipes here includes hearty classics such as Sausage and Mash, as well as the occassional twist to a familiar Fish Pie with sweet potato topping!



There are British recipes for the ultimate Cornish pasty, a delicious leg of lamb for the timeless Sunday Roast and of course something sweet for the traditional British custom of Afternoon Tea!