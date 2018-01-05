Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
World Cuisine
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
World cuisine
>
Chinese Recipes | Tasty Chinese recipes
Chinese
Recipes
|
Tasty
Chinese
recipes
Chinese Recipes
These tasty Chinese recipes make a good alternative to a less healthy take away. Cooking your own dishes from this selection of Chinese recipes will be a refreshing surprise for family and friends!
The Chinese recipes below include noodles and rice dishes as well as delicious appetisers to begin your meal with. We've included some handy vegetarian Chinese recipes too. Try them tonight!
Tasty Chinese recipes
Chicken chop suey
Vegetarian stir fry
Chinese fondue
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Crab rolls
Cauliflower chop suey
Chinese recipes
These tasty Chinese Recipes provide a healthier alternative to a takeaway. Some of our Chinese recipes are even quicker that a take away too!
Chinese rice
Crispy duck with plum sauce
Sweet and sour pork
Red and green pepper beef stir fry
More recipes :
Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon
Baked eggs in tomatoes
Oven-baked vegetable tortilla
Red onion and white bean salad
Onion and cheese soda bread
Caramelised onion and goats cheese tart
Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
Broccoli and stilton flan
Rhubarb and orange tart
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend
100 baby names fit for a royal
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!