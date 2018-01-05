Mother's Day recipes | make your mum something special

Mother's Day recipes - heartfelt home-made recipes There's no doubt about it, when Mother's Day comes round you have to get your mum something special. A recent survey revealed that 6 out of 10 mums said they hoped their offspring would get them something other than default store-bought presents.



So we thought we'd do something delicious but different with some heartfelt home-baking - like these delicious Mother's Day recipes - all made with love!



You don't have to be Nigella Lawson to pull these off either. All our yummy Mother's Day recipes are easy to follow and are guaranteed to please when served up with a steaming pot of tea.

