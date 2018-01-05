Omelette inspiration

Asparagus and prawn omelette

Fancy something interesting in your usual omelette?



Cooking your eggs in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and adding a whole range of delicious extras is a brilliant way to make eggs interesting again. Healthy and yummy, no really. We know most of the time that's an oxy-moron but not in this case.



Try these and see what you think:



Rolled Omelette with Prawns, Asparagus and Mushrooms



A rolled up omelette, filled with prawns, asparagus and mushrooms may seem like something you’d expect to eat at a restaurant, but it’s actually very simple to make and it tastes delicious.



Serves 4



Ingredients:



8 eggs

¼ pint of double cream

200g prawns

200g mushrooms

200g asparaguses

I fresh red chilli (chopped)

Bunch of coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper

5 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Method:

Mix together mushrooms, asparagus, prawns and chilli with 2 spoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt. Beat the eggs, mix in the cream and the chopped coriander and season with salt and pepper Heat the remaining Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a non‐stick frying pan Add the beaten eggs, covering the bottom of the frying pan. Move the eggs gently until almost cooked Roll the omelette in the pan Cook for a few more minutes Place the rolled omelette on a plate and open slowly.

