Omelette inspiration

Aspargus and prawn omelette
Fancy something interesting in your usual omelette?

Cooking your eggs in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and adding a whole range of delicious extras is a brilliant way to make eggs interesting again. Healthy and yummy, no really. We know most of the time that's an oxy-moron but not in this case.

Try these and see what you think:

Rolled Omelette with Prawns, Asparagus and Mushrooms

A rolled up omelette, filled with prawns, asparagus and mushrooms may seem like something you’d expect to eat at a restaurant, but it’s actually very simple to make and it tastes delicious.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 eggs
¼ pint of double cream
200g prawns
200g mushrooms
200g asparaguses
I fresh red chilli (chopped)
Bunch of coriander, chopped
Salt and pepper
5 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method:

  1. Mix together mushrooms, asparagus, prawns and chilli with 2 spoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt.
  2. Beat the eggs, mix in the cream and the chopped coriander and season with salt and pepper
  3. Heat the remaining Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a non‐stick frying pan
  4. Add the beaten eggs, covering the bottom of the frying pan. Move the eggs gently until almost cooked
  5. Roll the omelette in the pan
  6. Cook for a few more minutes
  7. Place the rolled omelette on a plate and open slowly.


Food and Drink Editor
15/09/2010
Fish and seafood Vegetables
