Omelette inspiration

Asparagus and prawn omelette
Fancy something interesting in your usual omelette?
Cooking your eggs in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and adding a whole range of delicious extras is a brilliant way to make eggs interesting again. Healthy and yummy, no really. We know most of the time that's an oxy-moron but not in this case.
Try these and see what you think:
Rolled Omelette with Prawns, Asparagus and Mushrooms
A rolled up omelette, filled with prawns, asparagus and mushrooms may seem like something you’d expect to eat at a restaurant, but it’s actually very simple to make and it tastes delicious.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 eggs
¼ pint of double cream
200g prawns
200g mushrooms
200g asparaguses
I fresh red chilli (chopped)
Bunch of coriander, chopped
Salt and pepper
5 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method:
- Mix together mushrooms, asparagus, prawns and chilli with 2 spoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a pinch of salt.
- Beat the eggs, mix in the cream and the chopped coriander and season with salt and pepper
- Heat the remaining Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a non‐stick frying pan
- Add the beaten eggs, covering the bottom of the frying pan. Move the eggs gently until almost cooked
- Roll the omelette in the pan
- Cook for a few more minutes
- Place the rolled omelette on a plate and open slowly.