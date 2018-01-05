Rainbow Omelette
The great thing about omelettes is their versatility, almost any filling can be added (sweet or savoury) and they’re good for you, particularly made as the Mediterranean’s do – using the finest extra virgin olive oil. A rainbow omelette really brightens up the table with a mouth-watering array of colours provided by typical Mediterranean vegetables.
Serves 4
Ingredients
8 eggs
50g red pepper
50g green pepper
75g courgette
8 yellow cherry tomatoes
Bunch of curly parsley
Salt and pepper
5 tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method
- Dice the peppers and courgette (1cm square) and mix with salt and two tablespoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and sauté over a low heat
- Chop the cherry tomatoes into quarters
- Chop the parsley
- Beat eggs and season with salt and pepper
- Pour 3 spoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil into a non-stock frying pan and heat
- When hot, add the eggs
- Ensure the omelette is almost cooked and add peppers and courgette, spread evenly over the surface of the omelette
- When the omelette is cooked, add a drop of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Serve whole, sprinkle with parsley and chopped cherry tomatoes and serve with toast