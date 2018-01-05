Rainbow Omelette

The great thing about omelettes is their versatility, almost any filling can be added (sweet or savoury) and they’re good for you, particularly made as the Mediterranean’s do – using the finest extra virgin olive oil. A rainbow omelette really brightens up the table with a mouth-watering array of colours provided by typical Mediterranean vegetables.



Serves 4



Ingredients



8 eggs

50g red pepper

50g green pepper

75g courgette

8 yellow cherry tomatoes

Bunch of curly parsley

Salt and pepper

5 tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Method

Dice the peppers and courgette (1cm square) and mix with salt and two tablespoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and sauté over a low heat Chop the cherry tomatoes into quarters Chop the parsley Beat eggs and season with salt and pepper Pour 3 spoonfuls of Extra Virgin Olive Oil into a non-stock frying pan and heat When hot, add the eggs Ensure the omelette is almost cooked and add peppers and courgette, spread evenly over the surface of the omelette When the omelette is cooked, add a drop of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Serve whole, sprinkle with parsley and chopped cherry tomatoes and serve with toast

