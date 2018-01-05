|
Tropical Omelette
And for something quite different, a tropical omelette – exploding with exotic fruits and a dash of Cointreau – this may be a novel idea in the UK for a dessert but it’s a familiar dish around the Mediterranean kitchen table - and served with custard or cream, it’s a dessert we might all just get used to soon.
Serves 4
Ingredients
8 eggs
½ pint of double cream
50g brown sugar
1 pineapple ring
100g mango
1 kiwi
8 cherries
Trickle of Cointreau
3 tbs of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method
- Beat the eggs with the sugar, Cointreau and cream
- Heat the Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a non-stick frying pan
- Add the eggs, covering the bottom of the pan
- Allow to cook, loosening the edges as it cooks, once one side is cooked, turn over to cook the other side
- Whilst cooking, chop all the fruit into cubes and mix together
- Turn out omelette onto a plate and fill with the fruit
- Fold in half, and half again to create the shape of a handkerchief
- Serve with custard or cream
