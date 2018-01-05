Tropical Omelette

And for something quite different, a tropical omelette – exploding with exotic fruits and a dash of Cointreau – this may be a novel idea in the UK for a dessert but it’s a familiar dish around the Mediterranean kitchen table - and served with custard or cream, it’s a dessert we might all just get used to soon.



Serves 4



Ingredients



8 eggs

½ pint of double cream

50g brown sugar

1 pineapple ring

100g mango

1 kiwi

8 cherries

Trickle of Cointreau

3 tbs of Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Method

Beat the eggs with the sugar, Cointreau and cream Heat the Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a non-stick frying pan Add the eggs, covering the bottom of the pan Allow to cook, loosening the edges as it cooks, once one side is cooked, turn over to cook the other side Whilst cooking, chop all the fruit into cubes and mix together Turn out omelette onto a plate and fill with the fruit Fold in half, and half again to create the shape of a handkerchief Serve with custard or cream

