Sandwiches | Sandwich fillings and sandwich ideas

Ok guys so it's National Sandwich week this week and what better excuse to celebrate one of the most versatile of all the foods - the humble sarny.
If you're a foodie who fancies something with a bit more personality than a simple 'two whites, ham and pickle', feast your eyes on our gourmet sandwich selection packed full of inspirational ideas and recipes *drool*.
Taking that guilty little trip to Pret every lunch-time will be a thing of the past once you've mastered the art of great sandwich making at home!