Sandwiches | Sandwich fillings and sandwich ideas


 
Ok guys so it's National Sandwich week this week and what better excuse to celebrate one of the most versatile of all the foods - the humble sarny.

If you're a foodie who fancies something with a bit more personality than a simple 'two whites, ham and pickle', feast your eyes on our gourmet sandwich selection packed full of inspirational ideas and recipes *drool*.

Taking that guilty little trip to Pret every lunch-time will be a thing of the past once you've mastered the art of great sandwich making at home!

Gourmet Sandwich recipes to try
Norwegian Salmon Flatbread Salmon and Watercress Sandwich
Chicken Thai Wrap  Wensleydale & Cranberry Ciabatta
Italian Four Cheese Panini Baked Bean Banger, Lettuce and Tomato  
 
Griddled British Asparagus, Crab & Watercress Sandwich
Salami Roquette Sunblushed Tomato Foccacia
 
Warm Steak and Beetroot Sandwich with Honey and Mustard Dressing Tuna Niçoise

More sexy sandwiches

  For more gourmet sandwich inspiration check out these tasty tit-bits:
Spanish Chorizo, Red Pepper and Paprika Mayonnaise Steak Sandwich Cheese Apple and Beetroot Sausage Butty

More recipes :

