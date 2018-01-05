Spanish recipes | Delicious Spanish recipes

Spanish Recipes These gorgeous Spanish recipes are full of colour and flavour! Making tapas is a great way of creating a fun dining experience as you and your friends and family pass and share the different delicious dishes. Traditional Spanish recipes use gorgeous ingredients like spicy chorizo, marvellous ham, tasty cheeses and fresh mediterranean vegetables.



Whether you create a tapas meal from these Spanish recipes or try one of the more hearty dishes - such as Paella - the array of colours and flavours are sure to impress. Serve with a delicious Rioja to compliment these rustic dishes!



