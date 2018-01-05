>
>
>
Spanish recipes | Delicious Spanish recipes

Spanish recipes | Delicious Spanish recipes


Spanish Recipes

These gorgeous Spanish recipes are full of colour and flavour! Making tapas is a great way of creating a fun dining experience as you and your friends and family pass and share the different delicious dishes. Traditional Spanish recipes use gorgeous ingredients like spicy chorizo, marvellous ham, tasty cheeses and fresh mediterranean vegetables. 

Whether you create a tapas meal from these Spanish recipes or try one of the more hearty dishes - such as Paella - the array of colours and flavours are sure to impress. Serve with a delicious Rioja to compliment these rustic dishes!

Delicious Spanish recipes

©littlemaiba/Flickr (cc)
©littlemaiba/Flickr (cc)
©namealus/Flickr (cc)
©namealus/Flickr (cc)
Calamari
Chorizo with Cider Tapas
©ViniciusPassos/Flickr (cc)
©ViniciusPassos/Flickr (cc)
©Th♥måsLǔ/Flickr (cc)
©Th♥måsLǔ/Flickr (cc)
Paella

 		Spanish Omelette
©Thinkstock
©Thinkstock
©dvdbramhall/Flickr (cc)
©dvdbramhall/Flickr (cc)
Tomato Gazpacho  Creme Catalan

Delicious Spanish recipes

Have a fun evening by selecting from the tapas Spanish Recipes or make one of the impressive main dishes. Spanish food is warm, spicy and full of colourful produce...finish off the whole meal with a gorgeous Catalonian dessert!
Garlic Potatoes Braised Andalucian Chicken with Spanish Olive Sauce Sardine Tapas Serrano Ham and Manchego Salad 



another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         