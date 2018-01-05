>
>
Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner
 Photo 6/6 
Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner - Stuffed tomato

Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner - Stuffed tomato


Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6

Ingredients: 
6 large tomatoes
100g fresh breadcrumbs
3 tbsp parsley, chopped
salt and black pepper
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, chopped
50g Manchego cheese, grated
1 tbsp thyme, chopped
Preheat the oven to 140C / 275F / gas Mark 1

How to make:
1. Halve the tomatoes diagonally.
2. Using a small teaspoon remove the seeds and juice and reserve.
3. Place the breadcrumbs and parsley into a small bowl and add the reserved tomato juice.
4. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Heat the butter and cook the onion until soft.
6. Add the breadcrumb mix and thyme and cook for a few minutes.
7. Stir in half the cheese and place the mixture into the halved tomatoes.
8. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for 25 minutes.
9. Serve immediately.

Calories per serving: 163kcals

For information on stockists, plus more Spanish inspired recipes, visit www.andalusianfreshproduce.co.uk.


Food and Drink Editor
27/06/2012
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The World's Most Iconic Photographs
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         