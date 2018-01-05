Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner - Stuffed tomato
Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
6 large tomatoes
100g fresh breadcrumbs
3 tbsp parsley, chopped
salt and black pepper
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, chopped
50g Manchego cheese, grated
1 tbsp thyme, chopped
Preheat the oven to 140C / 275F / gas Mark 1
How to make:
1. Halve the tomatoes diagonally.
2. Using a small teaspoon remove the seeds and juice and reserve.
3. Place the breadcrumbs and parsley into a small bowl and add the reserved tomato juice.
4. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Heat the butter and cook the onion until soft.
6. Add the breadcrumb mix and thyme and cook for a few minutes.
7. Stir in half the cheese and place the mixture into the halved tomatoes.
8. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for 25 minutes.
9. Serve immediately.
Calories per serving: 163kcals
