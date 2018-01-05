Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner - Stuffed tomato

Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6



Ingredients:

6 large tomatoes

100g fresh breadcrumbs

3 tbsp parsley, chopped

salt and black pepper

2 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

50g Manchego cheese, grated

1 tbsp thyme, chopped

Preheat the oven to 140C / 275F / gas Mark 1



How to make:

1. Halve the tomatoes diagonally.

2. Using a small teaspoon remove the seeds and juice and reserve.

3. Place the breadcrumbs and parsley into a small bowl and add the reserved tomato juice.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Heat the butter and cook the onion until soft.

6. Add the breadcrumb mix and thyme and cook for a few minutes.

7. Stir in half the cheese and place the mixture into the halved tomatoes.

8. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for 25 minutes.

9. Serve immediately.

Calories per serving: 163kcals



