Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner
  
Tapas recipes: Chicken Stew with Peppers

Tapas recipes: Chicken Stew with Peppers


This colourful dish is full of rich Spanish flavours.

Chicken stew with peppers recipe

Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour
Serves: 4

Ingredients:
2 red peppers
2 green peppers
2 yellow peppers
4 tbsp olive oil
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tsp sweet smoked paprika (pimentón)
4 chicken legs
50g Serrano ham
250g tomatoes, chopped
250ml white wine
salt and pepper

How to make:
1. Preheat the grill to high. Halve the peppers and cook under the grill for 20 minutes. 2. Place the peppers in a bowl, cover with cling film and leave to cool.
3. When cooled, de-seed and peel the peppers then cut into slices.
4. Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the garlic gently for a minute.
5. Remove and reserve. Add the chicken and ham to the pan and cook until the chicken is golden brown.
6. Add the tomatoes, wine, garlic, paprika and the sliced peppers.
7. Cover and cook over a low heat for 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.
8. Serve with rice and green beans dressed with olive oil.

Calories per serving 474kcals


27/06/2012
