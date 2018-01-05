Tapas recipes: Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje
Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje recipe
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
200 g cooking chorizo, sliced
100g bacon, chopped
500g cherry tomatoes, halved
1 onion, sliced
1 x 410 g can butterbeans, drained
100g fine green beans
3 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
60 g bread
bay leaves
salt and black pepper
How to make:
1. Heat the oil and cook the chorizo and bacon for 3 minutes.
2. Add the tomatoes, and onion and cook for 5 minutes.
3. Add the butterbeans and bay leaves and simmer for a further 15 minutes.
4. Remove 3 tbsp juice from the pan and place in a blender with the bread and garlic. 5. Pour into the pan with the green beans and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
6. Serve with chunks of crusty bread.
Calories per serving 377-283kcals