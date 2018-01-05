Tapas recipes: Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje

Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje recipe Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4



Ingredients:

200 g cooking chorizo, sliced

100g bacon, chopped

500g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 onion, sliced

1 x 410 g can butterbeans, drained

100g fine green beans

3 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

60 g bread

bay leaves

salt and black pepper How to make:

1. Heat the oil and cook the chorizo and bacon for 3 minutes.

2. Add the tomatoes, and onion and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add the butterbeans and bay leaves and simmer for a further 15 minutes.

4. Remove 3 tbsp juice from the pan and place in a blender with the bread and garlic. 5. Pour into the pan with the green beans and cook for an additional 15 minutes.

6. Serve with chunks of crusty bread. Calories per serving 377-283kcals

