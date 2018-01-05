>
>
Tapas recipes: Delicious Tapas recipes for dinner
  
Tapas recipes: Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje

Tapas recipes: Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje


Butter Bean and Chorizo Potaje recipe 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:
200 g cooking chorizo, sliced
100g bacon, chopped
500g cherry tomatoes, halved
1 onion, sliced
1 x 410 g can butterbeans, drained
100g fine green beans
3 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
60 g bread
bay leaves
salt and black pepper

How to make:
1. Heat the oil and cook the chorizo and bacon for 3 minutes.
2. Add the tomatoes, and onion and cook for 5 minutes.
3. Add the butterbeans and bay leaves and simmer for a further 15 minutes.
4. Remove 3 tbsp juice from the pan and place in a blender with the bread and garlic. 5. Pour into the pan with the green beans and cook for an additional 15 minutes.
6. Serve with chunks of crusty bread.

Calories per serving 377-283kcals


Food and Drink Editor
27/06/2012
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Winter nail inspirationSudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         